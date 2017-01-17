Ex-Borno Speaker dies in Abuja

Share This





















A former speaker of the Borno state House of Assembly, Asheikh Bashir, is dead.

Bashir died yesterday in Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for a protracted illness.

He was buried in Maiduguri at about 4:30 pm. shortly after his corpse arrived from Abuja.

The Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, led a delegation of government officials to attend the funeral of the deceased politician.

Late Bashir came into political limelight in 2003 when he was elected member representing Marte local government in the Borno state House of Assembly.

He served for only nine days before he was forced to resign.

Between 2007 and 2015, he continued to serve as adviser to former governor Ali Modu Sheriff and the incumbent governor Shettima.

