Ex-Daily Times MD, Onukaba, killed fleeing robbery attack

His death sad, painful – Atiku, Bello

A former Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria Plc, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, is dead; he was aged 57.

Onukaba, who was also a former spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, died at about 6p.m. on Sunday at a village near Akure, the Ondo state capital.

One of his relations, Yusuf Itopa, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja yesterday.

He said the journalist-turned-politician was knocked down by an on-coming vehicle while running into a nearby bush to escape an armed robbery attack.

He was on his way back to Abuja from Abeokuta, Ogun state, where he had joined other dignitaries to attend the inauguration of Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Itopa said Onukaba, his driver, and one other person, were travelling when they ran into a blockade mounted by armed robbers.

He said Onukaba’s body was later deposited at a mortuary in Akure, from where it would be brought for burial today (yesterday) in his hometown, Ihima, Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

Onukaba had lost his first wife, Rachael, about five years ago, and later re-married in 2015 to Memunat.

He is survived by three children, two girls and a boy.

He started his journalism career in The Guardian in 1983.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed the sadness of the government of the state over the death of veteran journalist and politician.

In a statement by his spokesman, Petra Onyegbule, Bello said the incident was sad and painful, especially as it came on the first anniversary of the death of another illustrious son of the state, James Ocholi, a former Minister of Labour.

The governor “solemnly commiserates with the family of late literary icon, formidable playwright, distinguished citizen, illustrious Kogi son and former governorship aspirant in Kogi, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, on his painful departure from this world.”

Bello prayed for a “stop to the loss of prominent indigenes of the state in their prime, and the loss of tapping from their well of wisdom.

“The Governor remembers the departed for his good character, intellectual sagacity, embedded candour, manifest brilliance, literary fecundity and unflinching love for the progress and development of our dear state that made him to aspire to the highest political office in the land.

“He will be remembered for charging the people of the state to pull behind Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello to ensure a total redemption and progress for the state on all frontiers.

“The governor submits to God’s inherent capacity to give and to take, to make alive and to take away breath.”

In his reaction, former vice-president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described his death as “shocking and painful beyond words.”

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Atiku Abubakar, who has known Ojo for nearly three decades, described his former spokesperson as an irreplaceable asset, who was loyal and reliable until the very last day.

“Onukaba was at my house just on Friday. He visited me just before travelling out of Abuja. I had no idea that it was the last time I would ever set eyes on him.

“Ojo had little concern for material things. He was a pure intellectual, motivated only by a desire to give the best that his brains had to offer,” he said.