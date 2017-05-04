Ex-Gov Chime urges INEC to deregister PDP

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Former Governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime yesterday officially announced his resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 6.

Chime, who made his decision known in a media chat Tuesday night, called on Nigerians, especially people from his constituency, to embrace peace and stop violence.

He said APC was the only viable party that “can take any politician to his political destination,” but disclosed that “it is not a rumour that I am joining APC and I have meet with executive of all the wards in the state; 17 council executives; state and national executive of the party and they have assured me that I have a place in the party.”

Chime, while praying that what happened to the PDP “never comes the way of APC,” said he was joining the APC “because a lot of people are looking up to him to show direction.”

“I never leave PDP, but PDP left me. PDP is dead and so I have no explanation to PDP.

“This is the time for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister PDP as the electoral body has the constitutional power to do so.”

The former governor, who refuted the allegation that he was joining the ruling party because he had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding that since two years he left office, the anti-graft agency had not invited me for question for any reason.

He urged gossips and rumor mongers to allow the EFCC to do their job, stressing that “it is immaterial that EFCC is investigating somebody but where it matters is when the body after investigation proffer criminal charge against you that give concern.”