Ex-Kannywood star, Rahama Hassan ties the knot tomorrow

Share This





















By Aliyu Askira and Ibrahim Ramalan

The popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Hassan will be tieing the marital knot with Peace Ambassador Othman Sani El-Kudan tomorrow Friday, and Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Hassan Dankwanbo, his counterpart, Darius Ishaku of Taraba and other prominent politicians are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

Similarly, former state governors including Alhaji Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano State, Ahmad Makarfi of Kaduna State and Muktar Ramalan Yero of Kaduna State are also expected to grace the occasion.

In a statement Rahama released on her social media handles, the marriage is scheduled to take place around 1pm at the Emir of Suleja’s palace after Juma’at mosque service in Suleja Town.

Rahama Hassan could be remembered for her roles in popular Hausa films like ‘Birnin Masoya’, ‘Dan Marayan Zaki’ and ‘Karangiya’ in which she featured as the mother of Chinedu Ikiedeze and Osita Iheme. The film was shot in Abuja and was produced by her former boyfriend Alhaji Sani Rambo.

Our sources gathered that the two serving governors from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed the invitation and they will grace the event.

El-Kudan, who held the position of adviser at the office of the political adviser to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is a member of the PDP Reconciliation Committee and also organising secretary of the PDP Youth Vanguard.

Othman’s close associates; Ambassador Bala Aboki, Alhaji Yusuf Mu’azu, Hon. Umar Ajilo, Hon. Kamala Ibrahim Yero and others will also attend the wedding.

On her part, Kannywood ex-diva, Rahama Hassan’s co-stars and the crème de la crème from the industry are eager to witness the ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...