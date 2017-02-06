Ex-Kogi deputy gov defects to APC

Share This





















By Oyibo Salihu

Abuja

A former deputy governor of Kogi state, Dr. Phillips Omeiza Salawu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Salawu served out a two-term under Ibrahim Idris between 2012 and 2013 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he once served as its first national director of finance, and Board of Trustees member.

He was to later resign from the position to join the LP, and ran on its platform during the 2015 governorship election.

Explaining reason for his defection while playing host to members of Ebira Unity Forum who visited him during the New Year festivities at his country home in Ihima, Salawu said he joined the APC for “the singular reason that it is in APC that we now have an Ebira Governor of Kogi state, in the person of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.”

He expressed the optimism that in due course, the entire Ebira nation “would pour into the party to support their son, the current Executive Governor of the state.”

He further enjoined all and sundry in Ebiraland to rally round the governor to ensure he successfully completes his two terms in office as constitutionally stipulated.

Salawu further expressed his firm belief in the principle of power rotation for political stability and national security; a principle the former deputy governor said he fought for during his membership of the 2014 National Political Conference where he represented the North Central – Middle Belt Geo-political Zone.

Salawu is a career banker, chartered accountant, chartered stockbroker, chartered tax consultant and a forensic investigator/auditor.

He is a well-read and Fellow of several professional bodies both locally and abroad. The former deputy governor is a joint graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged BSc. Degree (First Class Honours) in Accounting and the London School of Economics & Political Science where he bagged an M.Sc Degree in Accounting & Finance.

