Ex-lawmaker hails military over Boko Haram defeat

Share This





















By Mohammed Bello Habib

Kano

Former House of Representatives member from Kudan/Makarfi Federal Constituency, Alhaji Isah Ashiru, has commended the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari and Military in bringing the Boko Haram insurgency to an end within such a short time.

Ashiru said it took a high level of commitment on the part of the President and the military to rid the nation of the menace of insurgency.

“Nigerians owe sincere gratitude to the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces for fulfilling his promise of restoring security and defending the territorial integrity of the nation, ” he said.

He urged the federal government to explore all avenues for the sustenance of peace all over the country.

“Government should explore all avenues for enforcing security in the land by pursuing all available options open to it in a democratic setting, ” he said.

He called on Nigerians to cooperate with government and support the security forces in the effort of maintaining peace and stability.

“Our youth should also desist from allowing themselves to be used by unscrupulous elements who manipulate religion and ethnicity at will,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...