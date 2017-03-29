Ex-NNPC boss Yakubu withdraws N1bn suit against FG, EFCC

By Chizoba Ogbeche,

with agencies

Embattled former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has withdrawn a suit against the federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over unlawful detention, which was a breach to his fundamental rights.

Recall that the former GMD had sued the EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation for N1 billion as compensation for his alleged unlawful detention by the anti-graft agency, after $9.8 million and other sums were found in his house in Kaduna state.

Yakubu had filed the suit before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja after his arrest on February 8, 2017.

He filed the suit against his continued detention by the EFCC with respect to the $9,772,800 and £74, 000 recovered from his house in Kaduna on February 3.

When the case came up, his lawyer, Mr. Adeola Adedipe, told the court that he had filed a notice to discontinue with the suit on behalf of his client.

However, the lawyer cited the recent arraignment of Yakubu and the bail subsequently granted him by the court as the grounds for filing to discontinue the case.

After hearing from the lawyer, Justice Mohammed struck out the case.