Ex-Osun Gov Adeleke dies at 62

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

The senator representing Osun West, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead, family sources and one of his colleagues have confirmed to Premium Times.

Adeleke, aged 62, died Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, hours after he engaged in a political meeting which terminated late Saturday.

Until his death, Adeleke chaired the Senate committee on capital market.

He was in the Senate for the second time, having first represented Osun West between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He could not return to the Senate in 2011, after he was defeated by Mudashiru Hussein of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

But in 2014, after a failed governorship bid, he defected to the All Progressives Congress which sponsored him to contest the 2015 Osun West senatorial election which he won to earn a second time in the Senate.

Adeleke became the first elected Governor of Osun state in 1991 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He sponsored a bill to protect whistleblowers and security informants.

Details of the cause of his death could not be ascertained immediately.

Adeleke’s colleague in the Senate, Shehu Sani, already expressed his condolence.

“Senator Isiaka Adeleke, a calm, principled and responsible gentleman. He represented his people with maturity, dignity and distinction. Adieu,” he said.