Ex-Rep Duru arraigned for alleged stealing

Share This





















By Our Correspondent

A former member, House of Representatives, Nze Chidi Duru, was yesterday docked before a Magistrate Court in Lagos for alleged stealing.

Duru was docked alongside a senior lawyer, Smart Iheazor, on charges which include conspiracy, stealing, breach of peace and impersonation.

The Police alleged that the duo, who reside in Abuja, conspired to commit the alleged offences on January 11, 2017.

Police prosecutor P. O Idenyenmia told the court that the defendants and others who are still at large, stole three office files and one HP Laptop valued at N250, 000, property of First Guarantee Pension Ltd (FGPL).

The defendants are both senior lawyers of 28 and 30 years in the Bar, the court heard.

They were alleged to have committed the offences at 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun Ikeja Lagos.

Idenyenmia alleged that the duo also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by willfully and unlawfully invading First Guarantee Pension Ltd office with intent to forcefully take over the management and assets of the company.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, Magistrate A. A. Adefulire granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till March 9 and 10, for hearing.

Earlier before the arraignment of the former lawmaker, his counsel, Etiaba (SAN), told the court that his client was on the verge of collapsing inside the court room.

“He was just discharged from the hospital this morning and was whisked to the court, “Etiaba said.

But the prosecutor told the court that the doctor at the police hospital where Duru was treated certified him okay.

However, Magistrate Adefulire ordered that the defendants should be docked before him.

Like this: Like Loading...