Ex-Senate President Nnamani joins APC

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

A former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, yesterday formally joined the governing All Progressives Party (APC), after months of speculations about his next political move.

Nnamani, who was recently appointed chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee by President Muhammadu Buhari, had, on February 6, 2016, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party under which platform he rose to become the Senate president, noting that he was going on sabbatical politically.

But taking advantage of the ongoing re-registration exercise of the APC nation-wide, the former Senate President registered with the APC at his Amaechi Uwani ward, and was received by APC chieftains, including; National Vice Chairman South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu; Enugu state Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye; the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu; former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani, and the APC national registration committee members lead by Rev. John Ibeabuchi.

Speaking, Nnamani said he decided to join APC “because it is where the action is and that it was better for Ndi Igbo to be in the ruling party where they can be inside to correct any observed marginalisation, instead of remaining outside and crying unnoticed.”

