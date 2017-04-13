Excitement as Prophet Fufeyin ‘invades’ Abuja

By Rogers Edor Ochela

There is palpable excitement in the air in the nation’s capital, Abuja and environs for the much-expected arrival of God’s anointed servant, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, General Overseer of one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Pentecostal ministries, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).

As he storms Abuja, the Prophet is expected to hold the second edition of Partners Meeting with the teeming partners of the ministry in the northern part of the country. This meeting, which was billed to hold in 2016, will now take place from Friday, 14th to Sunday, 16th April, 2017. It is coming at an auspicious time when the economic recession in the country has whacked virtually everybody silly, a development that underpins the high-octane expectations from all and sundry that it will change both the spiritual and physical conditions of the partners.

In the light of this reality, confetti of miracles is expected to rain at this 3-day event. As such, partners of the ministry and other interested Nigerians seeking spiritual succor from virtually all the states of the federation will converge on the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja with high expectations that the God of Prophet Fufeyin will help mitigate the sad tales of their recession-induced misery.

Even in the midst of several unspeakable socio-economic problems, it is gladdening that Nigerians have stoically been thumping their noses at such problems by smiling through them. Remember Fela Anikulapo’s popular hit, ‘Suffering and Smiling’? Little wonder, the Americans said that Nigerians are the most religious people in the world.

Similarly, it is now an open secret that practitioners of evil in Nigeria have gone digital in plying their trade so much so that Nigerians have learnt to meander their way through this cornucopia of evil through partnership with God’s generals like Prophet Fufeyin.

On September 19-20, 2015, Prophet Fufeyin, popularly called the ‘Tireless General’ by his teeming admirers, held a 2-day explosive meeting with partners of the ministry in Abuja, an event trailed by a harvest of miracles.

Some of the outstanding miracles that took place then included: a man with a stiff neck for over three months arising from attack from armed robbers was healed instantly at a touch from the man of God; a police officer with a dysfunctional organ had his organ restored; another man from Nasarawa State, bedridden for eight years started walking at the application of the Pool of Bethesda water.

Other testimonies from that epochal event were the mysterious escape of an army officer who adorned himself with the ministry’s wrist band from an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents. While his colleagues in the contingent were all killed, he survived miraculously. This is just to mention a few.

The CMDM, popularly known as the Arena of Solution (& Power), is a ministry that has witnessed phenomenal growth since it was established five years ago. Because of the founder’s predilection for accurate prophecies and the instant healings/deliverances that usually attend his programmes, both at home and abroad; this has justifiably attracted messianic expectations from a high preponderance of those under the bondage of the devil.

It has also been proven beyond doubt that thousands of people have given countless testimonies about the efficacy of the ministry’s spiritual items such as stickers, wrist bands, key holders, Oil of Mercy and Wonders, T-shirts, handkerchiefs (mantle), all bearing the logo of the ministry. Even this humble writer, who is a partner of the ministry, can testify to the efficacy of some of these spiritual items.

As someone who has interacted closely with this humble man of God, the major fundamental asset that has kept him and CMDM going and waxing stronger is his fidelity to God’s work. Despite the enormous challenges that have dogged his path, he has so far remained unfazed. This is followed closely by his legendary humilit y and generosity. It is trite to say that thousands of Nigeria’s under-privileged class, widows and indigent students have benefited immensely from his famed large-heartedness and generosity. Little wonder, plots by those envious of his rising profile in God’s Vineyard through cloning of the ministry’s facebook have failed miserably.

At this juncture, it is necessary that we climb the horse and gallop down the memory lane with a view to explaining how Fufeyin started the spiritual journey that has today earned him plaudits of millions of followers all over the world.

Fufeyin, then with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), embarked on a marathon 21-day dry fasting and prayer on the mountain to seek the face of God on how to start his ministry. After that momentous encounter with God on the mountain, he started a small fellowship under the umbrella of the ministry as a house fellowship coordinator.

His unquenchable desire for more spiritual power found further expression on the mountain where he spent another 10 days with dry fasting. Thereafter, he began a deliverance prayer outreach in a little space at Western road, off Airport Road, Warri, Delta State. Determined to take his service to God to another level, he established the now popular CMDM as founder and general overseer. He is also the President of Mercy Television.

Like his spiritual mentor, Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua of Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Fufeyin, in strict obedience to the biblical saying that he who puts his hands on the plough and looks back is not fit for the kingdom, has not deviated from his principles of serving his Maker and Caller into the ministry.

His spiritual foray to Abuja this time around is expected to restore hope to the hopeless; reconstruct destinies twisted by spiritual attacks; breathe life to atrophied businesses and heal all manner of sicknesses and diseases, and above all, take salvation to lost souls. ‘Ewelle’, the God’s Tireless General, I, on behalf of other partners of the ministry and millions of your admirers in the northern part of Nigeria heartily welcome you to Abuja.

Deacon Ochela, an Abuja based media consultant and partner of CMDM, is reachable via 070-83843278/070-35109174