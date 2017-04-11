Executive caused face-off with NASS — Owuamanam

Hon. Greg Owuamanam is chairman of Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former member of Imo state House of Assembly. In this interview with CHIDIEBERE IWUOHA, he speaks on the face-off between members of the National Assembly and Presidency and issues around Imo state

On National Assembly/Presidency face-off: I don’t think it portends good for democracy. If it were in other climes, there would have been Separation of power. It does not mean that every bill sent to the National Assembly must be confirmed. If we want democracy to succeed, the executive will have to give the legislature the chance to perform. If we continue this way, it is the grass that will suffer. The problem is who is the trouble maker? The problem is coming from the executive. If you send a name to the assembly and they say “No”, the next thing is to send another name to them. Magu may not be the only person, except he has a special business to do with him (Buhari). Buhari should get another person for the job. But if he re-nominates him for the third time, the Senate should reject him accordingly.

On non- disclosure of Buhari’s health expenses: He has to disclose the amount he used in treating himself, that is, his medical expenses while in the UK. If it were in other climes, he risks impeachment. You don’t spend people’s money without disclosing it to them. Unless they are using it as a conduit pipe to transfer money, then they should say so.

Do you believe in Buhari’s anti-graft war? I don’t believe he is fighting corruption. I have said this on several occasions. When Jonathan was in power, Governor Sule Lamido, his fellow party man, was tried for corruption. Buhari’s corruption fight is not holistic. Those he likes their faces, he will protect them. But those he does not like their faces, he will not spare them but put them on trial.

Do you support people calling for Buhari's resignation because of alleged maladministration? I would not like to align myself with call for Buhari's resignation. I would like him to enjoy the mandate given to him by Nigerians. We should be talking of 2019.I don't have interest in his resignation. If he resigns now, PDP is not going to take over from him until 2019, when it would have been noticeable that he is incapable of doing something. It is his constitutional responsibility to be there as given by Nigerians, whether it is by hook or crook.

The Paris Club refund was recently disbursed to states of the country just like the bailout funds. What do you suggest governors do with the money? It is criminal that somebody would work from the first day of the month to the last day without getting his salary. We don’t have to wait till we get bailout or Paris Club Refund before we pay salaries or pensions. Having waited up to this moment, this is the right time to pay. After clearing the salaries and pensions, let the governors implement things that would better the lives of their citizens. It is criminal for them not to pay salaries.

On ex-Governor Ohakim’s latest bombshell on Governor Okorocha which dwelt on the governor’s fragrant disobedience of court orders, non-payment of salaries and pensions, construction of substandard projects etc: Sir Ikedi Ohakim is a former governor. He has what it takes to advise, correct or criticize when it has to do with governance. But what I don’t like is the platform he has chosen to do his memo. The platform he has chosen is what I don’t like. Take for instance, as somebody that has passed through the Imo State House of Assembly, if there is anything my lawmaker is not doing fine, I will go to him to let him know about it. But if I go to the press, it will appear as if I am playing to the gallery. I am not condemning the message Ohakim delivered to Okorocha. What I am condemning is the platform through which he delivered the message.

What is your impression on PDP reconciliation initiative by exPresident Goodluck Jonathan? We are definitely not closing our doors to reconciliation, because if you continue to welcome members, the better for you. We have to key into it, notwithstanding that the matter is still in court. When things are done the right way, the better for the party. There is serious need for PDP to reconcile. If the proper thing is done, everybody will key in. I want to thank Jonathan for the efforts he has put in for the party to achieve peace. God will bless him. Imo is shaky. Nigeria is shaky occasioned by the maladministration of APC. And people are crying, yearning for change. Not the normal change mantra that they came in with. But change for progress, rule of law and better economy. We are waiting to take over mantle of leadership in the country, but only if we are united. That is why I thank Jonathan who is doing everything humanly possible to unite the party. We hope there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

Message to Imo PDP members: I wish them a prosperous Easter, but would want them to reflect on the life of our Lord Jesus Christ. They should know that coming together is very important. Those who think bad about the party should have a rethink. The umbrella is for all of us. God will bless those Nigerians who have sympathy for us.