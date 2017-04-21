Expose corrupt policemen, IG tasks Nigerians

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has tasked Nigerians to expose corruption and misconduct in the police by using the various social media platforms set up for the purpose.

Idris, who solicited the support of Nigerians, especially the youth, to stem the tide of corruption from the country, assured that any police officer found wanting would be sanctioned.

The Police boss handed the charge at the inauguration of the partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on an anti-corruption initiative titled “Corruption, Not in my Country,” yesterday in Abuja.

The IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, said the Force has put in place necessary machineries and checks and balances to stop corruption within its fold.

“It may interest you to know that the police have re-engineered internal mechanisms, such as the X-Squad, Special Anti-Fraud, Anti-Cyber Crime Squad among others, geared towards preventing various vices within the force.

“Several punitive measures have also been put in place to discipline erring police personnel and to serve as deterrents to others,’’ he said.

Idris explained that a national conference to find solution to herdsmen and farmers clashes across the country would soon hold, noting that the partnership with Akin Fadeyi Foundation could not have come at a better time.

Director of the Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, on his part said he was motivated to initiate the anti-corruption advocacy to engender an efficient police force that is public friendly, reliable and responsible.

He called for a change of attitude among policemen and Nigerians while lauding the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.