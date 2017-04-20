‘Exposing women to media, communication skills, best for democracy’

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Executive Director, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative (DRDI), Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, has said that exposing women to the media and basic communication skills was a good omen for democracy.

Speaking at a three-day Training on Media and Communication Skills for Women political aspirants in Kano yesterday, Muhammad said the workshop was conceived to exposed women to the nitty-gritty of launching an effective electioneering campaign through various communication out lets for their voices to be heard.

Muhammad said the world had become a global village where one was an ample liberty to showcase his good intention, policies, ambition and programmes and that the advent of social media had greatly eased the process of communicating with millions of people easily.

He said it had become imperative for women to a knowledge and comprehend the simple fact that they were indispensable in the present political dispensation, where they were expected to “play a spectacular role in making the system formidable, acceptable and cohesive enough to answer its name,” adding that their numerical strength was enough to determine the political fate of the country.

He said the organisation had appreciably effected some giant strides in sensitising women on how to prove their efficacy and indispensability in the nation’s political landscape stressing that with the local government election in Kano almost around the corner, the need for them to rise to the challenge cannot be over-emphasised.

In her remarks, Output Lead Political and Governance Process Voices for Change

Programme official, Mrs. Wumi Asubiaro Dada, said in the present political dispensation, there was a compelling need for the women political class to buckle up in the face of the monopoly of men in the political lexicon of the country, adding that their effective participation in governance would pave the way for them to have a clear sense of belonging.

She said the issue of women inclusion in politics and governance was a persistent campaign being carried out by reputable non-governmental organistions, including DAG, stressing that allowing women to remain at the lower rung of the ladder was a bad omen for democracy.