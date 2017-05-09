Fake soldier in police net for ‘murder’

A fake soldier who allegedly killed a petrol tanker motor boy in Abeokuta has been arrested by the police in Ogun state.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, CP Ahmed Ilyasu, stated this yesterday, while parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said the 49-year-old suspect, Tunde Olatunbosun, who allegedly committed the crime on April 29, 2017, at Leme in Abeokuta, was arrested on Friday.

The police boss explained that the incident followed an argument between the suspect and the victim, identified as Razaq, at a car wash at Leme.

“On April 29, at Alaja car wash in Leme area of Abeokuta, one man named Olatunbosun Tunde, who brought his unregistered Sienna car to wash was engaged in an argument with a motor boy identified as Razaq.

” The argument came up over claims by the suspect that the vehicle which the deceased was working on obstructed his own vehicle.

“All of a sudden, the suspect who was dressed in military camouflage knickers brought out a gun and shot the motor boy at a close range and the boy died on the spot. The suspect quickly rushed to his car and fled the scene leaving no trace whatsoever,” he said.

The commissioner, who said he placed his men on red alert, explained that the police traced the suspect to the Republic of Togo and lured him back to Nigeria where he was eventually arrested.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a leader of a notorious armed bandit terrorising Abeokuta and its environs.

” His gang is said to be into snatching of vehicles, kidnapping and impersonating military officers to to dupe unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Ilyasu added that the police recovered some dangerous weapons from the suspect including 43 live cartridges, one camouflage army knicker and two camouflage army trousers.

Other weapons recovered from the suspect were seven pairs of different vehicle number plates and one Aver pump action gun with serial number 15-0083.