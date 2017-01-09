Fall of Sambisa: Group hails Buhari, military

Share This





















National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Ambassador Dickson Akoh has said that the capture of Sambisa forest hgas demonstrated that the military is winning the war against the Boko Haram sects and that President Muhammadu Buhari is not resting on his oars to bring insurgency to an end the North east and entire country.

He described the recapturing of the Boko Haram’s strong enclave in the Sambisa Forest by the military as a good development and warning to other agitators.

Speaking while presenting a well-furnished police station built by him to the police authority in Obande Ugboju community of Benue State, Akoh called on Nigerians to support Buhari’s administration to further secure the country.

Akoh said: “the capturing of the territory is also a warning signal for other agitators in Nigeria that there is nowhere you can defeat government. For other agitators they must know that constructive dialogue is the only way out.

“People should also help the security agencies in this regard to achieve success. Part of the function given to the Peace Corps of Nigeria now is neighborhood watch. In the bill it states that every street now should be watched by Peace Corps.”

The Commandant however appealed to the Federal Government to motivate other security personnel, while urging for medals of honour to be awarded soldiers who have fought tirelessly to capture Sambisa.

Also, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has also commended the Nigerian Army for its resilience and sacrifices that led to the victory over the insurgents.

National President of NYLF, Alhaji Adadu Adadu said during a press conference in Kaduna, that the defeat of the terror group united Nigerians of conscience along religious and ethnic divide.

He said the defeat of Boko Haram, is an event that has brought 2016 to a close on a positive note irrespective of any other unpleasant experiences that the country might have had experienced during the year.

He said: “The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) heartily thanks the Nigerian Army, all the other military services, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and other military chiefs for defeating the enemies of Nigeria.

”“Boko Haram killed without thoughts for their victims ethnicity, creed or geographical origin, it was a thorn in our flesh collectively and the Army has therefore brought relief to us all and not just a particular location or people. The joy from this act of valour is across board.

“It is remarkable that Boko Haram was defeated against all odds. NYLF had at some point in the past appealed to the Nigerian Army not to be distracted by those reading political meanings into its action. We had also in the past urged the COAS not to slow down in his zeal on account of propaganda mounted against him by Boko Haram sponsor sand sympathisers.

“There were other occasions when we acknowledged the progress being made in the war in spite of propaganda to the contrary. We are happy that our counsel was not in vain and the Army has gone on to demonstrate that the state is supreme above crises entrepreneurs. That the army and the COAS hearkened to our appeals and those of like-minded Nigerians in the past to keep up the fight gives us great joy. It showed a leadership and institution that is responsive to the populace it is securing. For this we say thank you the Nigerian Army and the COAS.”

He said insurgency had killed of economic activities same way it killed many enterprising young minds, fall of Sambisa Forest and defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists would revive the economy in the north east, as investors who hitherto left will be encouraged to return.

He said: “Youths that were not killed in attacks were forced to flee to other parts of the country for safety before considering how to eke out living. Gen. Buratai has restored the hope that Nigeria but particularly the north in this case can again return to being an investment hub.”

“We realise that this cannot happen overnight but the defeat of Boko Haram terror group is a new beginning towards this goal.”

While appealing to the public to speak against attempts by the terrorists sympathisers to cast doubts on their group’s demise, he urged Nigerians to be vigilant and furnish security agencies with information that could assist in the capture of fleeing Boko Haram members.

