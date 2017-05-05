False assets declaration: Saraki to make no case submission

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday informed the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) his intention to make a no case submission in the false assets declaration charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Saraki’s decision to apply for no case submission came as the Federal Government formally concluded his trial after calling four witnesses and tendered several documents to establish a case of false assets declaration against the defendant.

Consequently, counsel to Saraki, Paul Erokoro (SAN) informed the Tribunal that he will need the complete record of proceedings since 2015 when the trial started to enable him make his no case submission in line with the provisions of the law.

In his reaction, the lead prosecution, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), made no objection to the announcement of the defendant to file a no case submission on the ground that it is the defendant’s right to do so.

However, the prosecution, pleaded with the Tribunal to consider time factor in View of the fact that trial had dragged since 2015.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Danladi Yakubu Umar, after listening to the parties in the matter, fixed June 8, 2016 for adoption of the written submissions.

When the matter came up yesterday, a prosecution witness, Bayo Dauda informed the Tribunal that the document allegedly used for foreign transaction by Saraki were not in possession of the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

According to the last prosecution witness, all efforts to locate the documents were unsuccessful because the transactions had taken place long time ago.

Going further, he said that he had no address of any proper bought in London by Saraki with the alleged foreign remittances.

He however admitted that Saraki, like any other customer took loans three times from the bank to purchase properties and that the loans had been repaid in line with terms of agreement guiding the loan agreement.

The witness informed the Tribunal that the defendant, apart from not defaulting in the payment for the three loans also complied with other terms which included the submissions of the title documents of the properties to bank, purchased with the loans.