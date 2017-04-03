FAO supported farmers eye good harvest in North-east

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) supported farmers in northeast Nigeria are said to be having very good harvest, going by the amount and quality of crops so far gathered from their fields by some of the farmers.

A Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Community Based Agricultural and Rural Development Program (CBARDP), FAO implementing partner in Borno state, Salisu Bukar Mohammed Ngulde, in a statement signed by FAO national communication officer, Mr Emeka Anuforo, says: “Most of the crops are grown by women who make up 40 per cent of the project.

They have already started harvesting their crops from the dry season interventions and have food for their families for some time to come while they sell part of their produce to make some money.

“They are now able to get income, save feeding costs and have surplus in the home to take care of other basic needs for a few months.

FAO is collaborating with the governments of Belgium, Ireland and Japan to support these farmers.”

He described the intervention as very successful, hoping that more funds would be made available to take care of the larger number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, female-headed households, youths and the host community who are in dire need of support.

Abba Mursi, one of the beneficiaries of the interventions, recounts how he fled his community in Bama after an attack two and half years ago and then took refuge in Gongulong Bulamari village in the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in Jere Local Government Area, some 75 kilometres away from Bama. “I fled from Bama on foot and left everything behind, everything.”