Fare thee well, Umar

The closure of the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, claimed its first casualty barely 48 hours after, with the sudden death of one of the senior special assistants to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state, Malam Umar Farouq Musa. Malam Umar met his tragic death along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway last Friday in the convoy of his principal who had flown into Kaduna from Maiduguri.

The Hilux vehicle conveying Malam Umar was said to have run into a jeep when the driver was making a U-turn on the highway after breaking through the convoy. Such avoidable death is very painful, especially when caused by sheer carelessness and recklessness on the part of the U-turner.

If only the airport had not been shut; if only they had allowed flights in the day time and repair works at night as canvassed in some quarters, including this newspaper. So many ifs…

May Allah grant his soul Aljana Fridaus, and grant his family and the governor the fortitude to bear this great loss, Ameen.