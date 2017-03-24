Fashola shuns Senate invitation

By Taiye Odewale Abuja

Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), yesterday berated the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for shunning its invitation. Chairman of the committee, Senator Magnus Abe, said that it was unacceptable that Fashola failed to honour the committee’s invitation especially when he was duly invited.

He noted that it is important for ministers and heads of government agencies to appreciate the fact that the National Assembly was part of the federal government and insisted that since there was offi cial letter duly acknowledged, if there was any reason for Fashola to stay away from the meeting, he should have communicated the committee.

According to him, Fashola and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works were invited in their capacity as heads of the supervising ministry of FERMA, but failed to appear to discuss FERMA issues. He asked Secretary of the Committee if she received any communication from Fashola, but the answer was in the negative upon which he lamented that he was concerned about the signals emanating from offi cials of the government, saying “ there was no doubt that the National Assembly has the core mandate to invite heads of MDAs for interaction. He, therefore, directed the committee to give another date for the minister and the permanent secretary to appear.