Fayose to OBJ: You lack moral right to accuse anyone of corruption

By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti Ekiti

state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo lacked the moral right to accuse anyone of corruption “because he eats and sleeps with corruption.” He called on the former President to descend from his moral heights and desist from accusing people of the very crime he’s allegedly guilty of, and which he was an active participant. Governor Fayose, who described the former President’s claim that some church leaders in the country were not only encouraging corruption, but also celebrating people with questionable sources of wealth as hypocritical, said, “if anyone must accuse the church in Nigeria of promoting corruption, that person cannot be Obasanjo because he presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.” Former President Obasanjo made the accusation in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Saturday at the 2017 Convention Lecture of Victory Life Bible Church International while speaking on the theme: “Th e role of the church in the fi ght against corruption in Nigeria.” In a release issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose asked: “Where did Obasanjo get the stupendous wealth he is parading since he was a pauper before he became president? Where did he get the trillions of naira that he deployed to his failed third term bid? “How can Obasanjo, under whose tenure Nigeria witnessed Halliburton scandal be sermonising about corruption?” He said it was during Obasanjo’s reign as president that governors were made to donate N10 million each to the building of his library, adding that “isn’t compelling state governors to make donations to the personal project of a serving president part of corruption?” Maintaining that Obasanjo was the father of corruption in the present day Nigeria, Fayose asked; “Who introduced politics of Ghana-Must-Go bags to the National Assembly? “Who was the president when sacks of money were displayed on the fl oor of the House of Representatives, as bribe money given to some Reps members to impeach the then Speaker, Ghali N’abba? “Under whose administration was the outof-court settlement in the controversial $1.09 billion Malabu Oil Block initiated in 2006?”