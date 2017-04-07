FBNInsurance hits N3.13bn profi t

FBNInsurance Limited has announced a Profi t Before Tax (PBT) of N3.13 billion in its 2016 operations. Th e fi gure represents 70 percent increase compared to N1.8 billion achieved in the previous year. However, the fi rm’s gross premium written (GPW) dropped by four per cent from N10.3 billion in 2015 to N9.9 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, FBN General Insurance also recorded a gross premium income of N2.2 billion in its 2016 fi nancial year, representing 17.4 percent increase when compared to N1.8 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2015. Its claims expenses also rose by 24 per cent from N205 million to N270 million in the year under review.

Th e Managing Director/Chief Executive Offi cer of FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, attributed the strong performance to a combination of factors including the deployment of innovative products, deeper retail penetration, robust risk management, effi cient service delivery and the commitment of its staff . According to him, Our overall performance indicates a strong earning capacity and robust capital base to sustain future growth. For instance, our Return on Equity (RoE) improved from 18 percent in 2015 to 29 percent in 2016 and Return on Assets (RoA) grew from 9 percent in 2015 to 11 percent in 2016. Our underwriting margin also remained positive throughout the year.

Th e Managing Director/Chief Executive Offi cer of FBN General Insurance, Bode Opadokun, said the performance is a direct refl ection of shrewd management eff orts at expanding her client base, excellent underwriting capabilities as well as increased customer acceptance of the brand.

According to him, insurance thrives on trust. You will agree with me that payment of claims is perhaps the best way for an insurance company to demonstrate it is worthy of the customer’s trust. “Th at we paid more claims this year than the last shows our customers trust us more and are willing to allow us to bear more of the risks they would normally bear themselves.

Th is lends credence to the widely known fact that we are not just a responsible insurer, we are responsive and committed to our policyholders’ wellbeing at all times,” he said.