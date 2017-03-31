FCE Okene matriculates 202 students

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Federal College of Education, Okene has matriculated 202 students cutting across the eleven programme of the college.

The breakdown showed that 102 students were admitted at the 100 level, while 200 students were those for the 200 level.

Addressing the new students shortly after the administration of the matriculation oath on the campus the institution in Okene, the Provost of the college Dr. Iyela Ajayi, disclosed that the programme which started with 194 students in 2012/2013 academic session has grown steadily to 816 students.

“It is gratifying to state that out of the three Federal College of Education that started undergraduate programmes at the same time with us, in affiliation with University of Ibadan , Federal College of Education Okene has the highest number of courses.

“One major hallmark of this administration is the maintenance and sustenance of peace in all its ramifications. The college has continued to reap the dividend in double folds, which is why we have achieved uninterrupted academic calendar in all our academic programmes”, he said.

The Provost, who disclosed that the first set of graduates of the programme had been mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, noted that the set produced five First Class, 31 Second Class Upper, 55 Second Class lower and only one third class.

While commending the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan , Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka for sustaining the spirit of cooperation and support between the Federal College of Education Okene and the university, Ajayi assured that on the part of the college, they shall continued to do the needful in sustaining the programme and upholding that quality and standard of the affiliated university.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan Professor Olayinka, charged the matriculating students on competence, saying the creative fusion of certification and competence give birth to the most professional performance in any sector of human endeavor.

Represented by the Dean, Faculty of Arts Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola, the Vice Chancellor told the new students that the university does not only place a high premium on academic excellence, but also demands good character formations.

He therefore urged the students to display an attitude of high moral standards in all their activities, warning that the institution prohibits all forms of social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, cyber crime, uncultured dress code and examination malpractice.