FCT College of Education honours former Provost

By Donald Iorchir

Abuja

It was a day of celebration, joy and praises at the College of Education, Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when drums were rolled out by the school authorities to honour its former Provost, Professor Tijani Isma’il for his pioneering efforts in developing the college to its present standard.

Incumbent Provost of the college, Dr. M .G. Hamza, who addressed the gathering at the occasion, eulogised the efforts and contributions of the pioneer provost for bringing the college from nothing and in ensuring that the institution flourished so well to become one of the best College of Education in the country.

Hamza spoke glowingly about the sterling leadership qualities of Professor Tijani Isma’il, saying he was worthy of celebration and emulation, adding that generations to come would not easily forget “what you left behind as a legacy.

“I wish to assure you that we will uphold the tenets of peaceful, innovative and harmonious working relationship with you so passionately believed in”, he said.

Hamza commended Isma’il, who served the college for almost a decade, for his “high reputation, dedication to duty, adherence to professional ethics, transparency and accountability”.

Professor Tijani Isma’il in a brief response thanked the institution for finding it pertinent to honour him and he also commended the academic and non-academic staff for cooperating with him during his stay at the college. He prayed God to give them the strength to move the institution to a greater height.