FCT CP orders investigation into killing of 3 cops

Share This





















By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Muhammad Mustafa, has ordered investigation into the killing of three policemen by suspected gunmen at the Idu Industrial Estate, Karmo, Abuja.

Blueprint gathered that the officers were on patrol in the early hours of yesterday when they were attacked and killed by their assailants.

A resident of the area who told our correspondent that they were not certain the circumstances that led to the death of the officers, however, said they woke up to find that area had been by a detachment of policemen, including men of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, said to have been dispatched from the FCT command headquarters.

According to him: “It was this morning we heard that three policemen were killed by suspected armed robbers. Some okada riders saw their bodies on the ground and alerted the police authorities and they were evacuated to a hospital.”

He said, the policemen were probably caught off-guard by their assailants, noting that it appeared to have been an ambush.

A senior officer, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said many police officers had been deployed in the surrounding bush to fish out the attackers.

It was gathered that the ‘stop and search’ operation carried out by policemen after the incident caused traffic gridlock around the area, forcing many motorists to turn back in search of alternative routes.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Manzah Anjuguri, confirmed the attack on the policemen, noting that an emergency meeting had been held at the command and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Criminal Investigation, Bala Ciroma, was to head the investigation.

The spokesperson would not speak on the ranks of the affected officers as well as the circumstances surrounding their death based on preliminary investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...