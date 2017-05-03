FCTA engages stakeholders on Gwagwalada Master Plan

By Donald Iorchir

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), last week, held a stakeholders’ forum to carry out wide consultations before embarking on its planned review of the Council’s Master Plan.

Welcoming guests to the venue, Gwagwalada Council Chambers, the FCT Director, Urban and Regional Planning, Zalihau Ahmed, said the exercise was a pre-requisite for any consultant to carry everyone along before the review of the Master Plan.

She charged the stakeholders to make relevant contributions to the review “so that all concerns, fears and corrections would be accommodated.”

Project Director of Edres Consultants, Nuhu A. Ajoye, who represented the firm handling the review, explained that the review was aimed at providing “a healthy, functional and aesthetic environment for physical growth and socio-economic development of the town, in addition to ensuring coordinated public and private development of the area.”

Among the recommendations from the consultants was the delineation of five cadastral zones of Paiko, Paiko-Kore, Dikwa, Gwagwalada and Kutunku as urban areas, as against what “is presently on the master plan; consideration of seven districts for preparation and integration into planning.”

Chairman of the Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Shaibu, in his comment, expressed happiness that the consultant had even dabbled into boundary issues by locating Dikwa in Gwagwalada area council, and pledged that he would do all he could to take back Dikwa from Bwari so that his people would begin to enjoy all economic benefits of that area.