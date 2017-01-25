FCTA intervenes in solid waste evacuation at Nyanya, Karu

Share This





















By Donald Iorchir

Minister of the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to immediately clear all the refuse heaps on the median of the major road traversing Nyanya, Karu to Jikwoyi.

Speaking during the operation at the weekend, the AEPD Director, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Omolola Olanipekun, reiterated that the board had to come in on the instructions of the Minister to immediately clear all the refuse heaps on the road median.

The Director, however, advised the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to wake up to their responsibility by regularly clearing the garbage to avoid this kind of ugly situation in the future that may warrant this kind of intervention.

Her words: “AMAC has not woken up to its responsibility of promptly evacuating several tons of refuse being generated in the suburbs on daily basis which has caught the attention of the FCT Administration.

Mrs. Olanipekun emphasised that the intervention had become necessary to prevent any outbreak of avoidable epidemic.

“The instruction of the Minister is to make the entire place clean and decent and that we must achieve as soon as possible,” she said.

The Director also seized the opportunity to advise the residents of the areas to assist the authorities by not throwing their refuse anywhere, but by properly packaging them in waste bags for easy collection and disposal.

According to her, the waste bags will not only hasten the collection process, but will also make the job neater for evacuation.

