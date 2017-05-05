FCTA partners NOA on polio eradication, flood control

By Abdullahi Muhammad

As part of measures to strengthen the war against the scourge of poliomyelitis, threat of flood in the rainy season and protecting the environment, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has declared his intention to work with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to combat the three dreaded challenges.

He made this revelation while receiving the FCT Director of the National Orientation Agency, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He, however, commended the FCT NOA for their support to the administration, stressing that the administration required the services of the agency more than ever before in sensitising the residents of the FCT.

Bello expressed the administration’s preparedness to leverage on the very wide network of the NOA in the fight against polio following the warning from experts that FCT was at a high risk of its re-emergence.

He pointed out that the vulnerability of Abuja became so pronounced because of its position as a major hub for travelers as well as a safe haven for people affected by insurgency and militancy across the country.

He said: “We will also collaborate with the NOA in other important areas which include a sustained campaign on the protection of the sanctity of lives, especially that of children against harmful traditions, the environment and preservation of the Abuja Master-plan”.

“As you know more than I do, change and being able to inculcate the spirit of change in individuals and communities is a very difficult task and governance at any level cannot really achieve its full potentials if you do not carry the governed along”.

“Over the last one year or so, we’ve tried to strengthen institutions and the capacities of those that man the institutions so that we truly deliver on our mandates. In trying to do so, the greatest challenge I and my team are faced with is being able to reorient people to do what is right”.

He reiterated that Abuja was the only city in the entire federation with a creation of law, noting that “everything done in Abuja is governed by one set of regulations or the other and these regulations are clearly enunciated and enacted to guide and help us run the city”.

Speaking earlier, the NOA Director, Mr. David Manya Dogo, commended the leadership by example style of the Minister, saying, “I dare say you are one of the leaders who is leading by example and we commend you for that.”

He said the agency was very active in the campaign to prevent meningitis and polio, pointing out that they have been working at the level of Area Councils to see that people are adequately sensitised on these very important issues.

Other areas of the agency’s activities, the director said include working with the INEC on the continuous voters registration exercise to ensure proper mobilization and sensitization of the citizens, particularly the residents of FCT on how they can partake in the exercise.

He assured the Minister that NOA was working together with the Task Force on the decongestion of the Nyanya-Orozo-Jikwoyi-Karshi road to evolve a strategic communication plan that leverages on dialogue sessions and citizen engagement.