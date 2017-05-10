FCTA shares N2.12bn among area councils

By Donald Iorchir

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed the sum of N2.12 billion to the six area councils in the Territory and other

stakeholders for the month of March.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, disclosed this during the Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held recently.

The breakdown of the allocation shows that out of the 2.12 billion disbursed; Primary School Teachers got N 998,912,759.14; while the 15% Pension Funds received N95,040,159.75, 1% Training Fund got N18,886,323.78 and 10% Employer Pension Contribution(15th instalment of 23 months), gulped N73,917,439.85.

Similarly, Abaji Area Council got #123,966,348.63; AMAC received N158, 055,434.72 and Bwari area council got N121, 395, 216.57.

Also, Gwagwalada went home with N149, 941,776.30; Kuje received N125, 324,331.04 and Kwali got N127, 192,588.45.

Included in the disbursement for the month of March was 10% share of the FCT Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) accruable to the area councils for February.

Ajakaiye charged the chairmen of the councils to ensure workers’ salaries were given top priorities.