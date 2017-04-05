FCTA tackles malnutrition, inaugurates food, hygiene c’ttee

By Donald Iorchir

Worried by the increasing cases of malnutrition among children in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Administration last week went to work to reverse the trend by inaugurating food and nutrition committees in the six Area Councils.

Acting Director, Economic Planning, Research and Statistics, Abubakar Sani Pai while performing the first inauguration in Kwali Area Council at the weekend(Friday) tasked members of the Committee to work assiduously towards ensuring that there were no more cases of malnutrition in the FCT.

Mr. Pai while noting that it was important that Kwali Area Council was taking the lead in the commencement of the inauguration, charged members of the committee to also be the first in the task to tackle malnutrition in the FCT.

He therefore advised members of the committee to work closely with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to rally support for the task ahead of them.

FCT Coordinator, Food and Nutrition, Mrs. Okoro Clementina while speaking earlier stated that issues of food and nutrition were been taken very seriously by the Federal Government, because if children were not properly fed, no nation could boost of development since food and nutrition were important indices for judging development of any nation.

Regretting that the FCT has already recorded 10 cases of severely malnourished children, Mrs. Okoro tasked the committee to, among other functions; collaborate closely with FCT Committees on Food and Nutrition (CFN) in all food and nutrition matters.

Other functions of the committee, according to her include the establishment of a viable system for guiding and coordinating food and nutrition activities in all sectors and at all levels; incorporation of food and nutrition considerations into development plans and allocation of adequate resources towards tackling it; as well as the promotion of habits and activities that would reduce the levels of malnutrition, among others.

She also outlined the following as terms of reference for the committee were “improvement of food security at household and aggregate levels to guarantee that families have access to safe and adequate food; enhancement of care-giving capacity within households with respect to child feeding and care practices, as well as addressing the care and well-being of mothers.”

Others include, but not limited to, the improvement of the provision human services such as health care, environmental sanitation, education and community development; and improving the capacity within the country to address food and nutrition.”

The coordinator, who also disclosed that only 17 per cent of women, out of 100 in the country practised exclusive breastfeeding, urged them to ensure six months exclusive feeding “because the breast milk has all the nutrients required by babies for development.”

Chairman, Kwali Food and Nutrition Committee, who doubles as vice-chairman of the Council, expressed gratitude that the Council was the first to experience the inauguration and pledged that the committee would work day and night to make the FCTA’s goal of ending malnutrition a success.

“We are going to handle the programme successfully. We will do our work as expected, and you will see perfect results. All our programmes concerning health will be handled successfully,” he said.