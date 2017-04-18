FCTA Vs AMAC: Judge directs out-of-court settlement on tax collection

By Baba Yusuf

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama Court 3 has said that the case between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on the collection of tax from the motor park has been referred to mediation court for settlement.

The presiding judge, Justice Alade Toyibo, said AMAC should liaise with the court registry to receive a date for the mediation, but that if it failed, they could return to his court in a fortnight time for him to give judgement.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after adjourning the case, the Counsel to AMAC, Barrister James Onyilo, said that he had no other choice than to accept what the judge had said.

He said a situation where the FCTA would go around collecting tax at motor parks was unconstitutional and that to avoid rancour, they had to approach the court “so that the two sides will know who has the right to collect the tax.”

“We are now going to mediation court for settlement; if that fails, we will now go back to the court in a fortnight to fight for our right. It is either the FCTA or AMAC; let the court interpret so that the issue can be resolved,” he said.