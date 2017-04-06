FEC approves $1.3bn loan for dev’t bank take-off

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a $1.3 billion loan for the take-off of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said yesterday.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in Abuja, Adeosun said the loan has repayment period of 20 to 21 years and would allow the DBN to take- off fully.

The minister said the $1.3 billion loan would make it possible for the DBN to lend to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for a longer period because of their capacity to employ more than some big corporations.

“Council gave the approval for credit facilities totaling $1.3 billion to support the Development Bank of Nigeria. As you know the Development Bank of Nigeria recently received its license and is being funded by some long term loans from some of our development partners.

“So, the World Bank had given us $500 million repayable over 21 years and all of this is at a concessional rate. The African Development Bank is giving us $450 million and KfW Development Bank is giving us $200 million and the French Development Agency is giving us $130 million,” she said.

She said the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation and the approval by the National Assembly were the two main requirements needed to access the money.

“Before it goes to the National Assembly, it needs to be approved by ‎FEC. And the FEC simply approved today that these loan requests should go to the National Assembly for approval so we can access this money and the Development Bank of Nigeria can take off fully as it is expected to transform financing to our MSME sector.