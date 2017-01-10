Federal High Court redeploys Justice Abang, Liman, 9 others

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

The Federal High Court leadership led by the Chief Judge, Justice Ibrahim Auta has redeployed 11 judges including Justice Mohammed Liman in Port Harcourt and Justice Okon Abang in Abuja divisions.

A circular addressed to all judges of the court, announced that Justice Liman had been moved to Enugu division, while Justice Abang is transferred to Asaba division.

The CJ attributed the redeployment to “the recent developments in the court.”

The Circular reads, “In view of the fact of some divisions are currently short of judges following the recent developments in the Court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies.”

Affected judges are expected to resume in their new division by January 30, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”

Other Judges that were affected by the development includes

Justice S. Saidu redeployed from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Justice A. O Faji redeployed from Asaba to Lagos and Justice R. M Aikawa redeployed from Sokoto to Lagos.

Others are Justice B. O Quadri redeployed from Port Harcourt to Abuja, Justice Mallong Hoommuk from Port Harcourt to Lafia as well as Justice K.K Dagat who was also moved from Lagos to Kano.

In the list are also Justice Saleh Idrissa redeployed from Kano to Sokoto, Justice Mohammed Liman from Port Harcourt to Enugi and also Justice H. I. O Oshomah redeployed from Lafia to Poet Harcourt and Justice J.K Omotosho from Kanu to Port Harcourt.

Justice Liman gave the judgment that accentuated the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when he recognised the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic body to run the affairs of the party.

Justice Abang gave the judgment which sacked Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last year. The appellate court reversed the decision.

Justice Abang also gave the judgment on which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) based his decision to substitute Eyitayo Jegede with Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the PDP during last February’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Justice Abang is the trial judge in major criminal cases including those involving ex-spokesman of the PDP, Olisa Metuh; ex-Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh and former governor of Adamawa State Murtala Nyako.

Like this: Like Loading...