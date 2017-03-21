Federer beats Wawrinka to win Indian Wells

Australian Open champion Roger Federer beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in an all-Swiss fi nal to win the BNP Paribas Open – his fi fth Indian Wells triumph. World number 10 Federer claimed the fi rst set before being broken for the fi rst time at this year’s tournament in the fi rst game of the second set. Wawrinka, the world number three, went 2-0 ahead before Federer won three games in a row on his way to the title. Elena Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-4 in the women’s fi nal. Federer becomes the oldest champion in the tournament’s history, surpassing Jimmy Connors, who was 31 when he triumphed in 1984. Th is was the 23rd meeting between Federer, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, and Wawrinka. Federer, 35, has beaten his compatriot, who was in tears at the end, 20 times. “Th is has been a fairy tale week,” said Federer. “It’s a beautiful feeling. Maybe it’s not as surprising as Australia but it’s still great to back it up by winning in America. “It’s a dream start to the year. I have totally exceeded my expectations. It’s been an unbelievable start to the year.