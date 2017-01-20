Fee increase: Jigawa poly students now sleep in mosques, other places

Share This





















By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

Hundreds of Jigawa state polytechnic students, male and female, are sleeping in mosques within the school premises and some are squatting with friends in the town due to shortage and increase in accommodation fee.

Some of the students who spoke with our correspondent said they were “compelled to sleep in the school mosque because they cannot afford to pay the new accommodation fee.

Our findings revealed that most of the students came from local governments such as Hadejia, Guri, Birniwa, Krikasamma, KAazaure. Gwiwa, which are about 250 kilometers from the state capital and where the polytechnic is located.

“The school did not inform us about the increment, we know the amount is N3000, now the school want us to pay N5000 which we cannot afford”, one of them lamented.

When Blueprint tried to know how many of them were affected, they said they were many and some are sleeping with friends and relatives off-campus the campus.

“We have been talking to the school authority to give us the grace to pay N3000 this semester, but our request was turn down, that is why we are sleeping and cooking here in the mosque, some of us go out to take our bath in public conveniences”.

Speaking on behalf of the school authority, the Director of Academic Planning, Dr. Mohammad Jibrin Ibrahim, said the school was not aware that some students were sleeping in the mosques of the polytechnic.

“We are not aware that some of our students are sleeping in the mosque somewhere or within the school premises. I am just hearing this for the first time, thank you”.

“Well, if they told you we have increase accommodation fees, it is true, with the current economic recession, the cost of maintenance has increase, we had to slightly increase the money from N3000 to N5000 to enable us maintain our standard”.

“As you know, only new intakes and level 4 have access to accommodation on campuses. Here in Jigawa polytechnic, we have serious accommodation problems. We just admitted 2000 students from across the country and we only have accommodation for 400 students”.

He disclosed that since the beginning of this academic session, only 10 students formally apply for accommodation, adding that they felt the students don’t want to stay on campus.

When asked what action the school will take on the students sleeping in the mosques, he said they will ask them to vacant the place or be chased away.

Like this: Like Loading...