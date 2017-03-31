Feghouli doubts Algeria qualification for 2018 World Cup

West Ham United attacking midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has revealed that he is eager to represent Algeria at another FIFA World Cup tournament.

The winger played for the Desert Warriors at the 2014 FIFA World Cup – scoring against Belgium, but they were knocked out by eventual champions Germany.

“I think the World Cup is the very best competition in terms of the feelings and emotions that it generates,” Feghouli told the Hammers official website.

“If you haven’t played in it, you can’t know exactly what it means. I was lucky enough to play in it in 2014 and Algeria played very well.

“It was a dream come true for millions of Algerians and we made history by reaching the last 16 for the first time,” he said.

“We played a historic tie against Germany in which we were on the verge of knocking them out. I was very happy and proud to take part in that incredible adventure.

“I’d like to play in it again in 2018, although it will be very difficult to qualify.”

Algeria are currently placed fourth on their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group. They are five points behind leaders Nigeria with four matches left.

Only the group winners will qualify for the global tournament which is set to be hosted by Russia.