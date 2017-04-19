Female lawyers condemn rape of 15-yr-old girl in Delta

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Delta state Chapter of the Association of Women Lawyers yesterday condemned the rape of a 15-year-old princess in the palace of the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha North local government area of the state, Obi Albert Nwoko 111.

Female lawyers said that they were briefed how the girl was allegedly raped by one of her cousins and was later allegedly evicted from the palace by the crown Prince who mediated in the matter, alongside other princes and fined the culprit four goats and some cash to cleanse the palace.

The state Association’s Chairperson, Mrs. Loretta Omezi, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Stellamaris Mejulu, said the victim had narrated her traumatic experience before them.

She said: “The group got information about the rape through a petition and had observed that the teenager has been so traumatised and intimated the ugly experience, saying that because of threat by her guardians and supposed protectors, she is scared of speaking up.”

“The victim is now uncertain of what her life will be after now, the rape victim want justice and we are disposed to support her to pursue her right and justice.”

The Association’s chairperson said the Senior Secondary School (SSS) student told the team that she finished her bath and was dressing up when a masked male, whose voice she identified, entered the room as she was dressing and forcefully violated her.

She said the rapist threatened to kill her if she told anybody, adding that two days later the pains became unbearable and her elder sister, who observed her unusual behaviour, arranged for medical check-up.

The teenager said she was in the hospital for two weeks before she was discharged.

Mother of the victim, Mrs. Ifeoma Nwoko, said she was dumbfounded when she heard the news, adding that she reported to the crown prince who said he will try to resolve the matter.