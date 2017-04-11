FG begins online update of workers’ records

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja

Th e federal government has commenced the online records update of the federal public servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of that are currently enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Th is was contained in a Circular titled: “Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource (HR) Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).” Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who signed the circular, said the move was hinged on the successful implementation of the pilot scheme in the Offi ce of the Head of the Civil Service ofthe Federation.

She said the scheme is to be replicated in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government to pave way for the roll out of the HR Module of IPPIS. She said the web address of the online portal, www. verifi cation.gov.ng, would be opened for immediate access by the employees of MDAs that have already forwarded their structures such as departments, divisions and units.