FG commiserates with Zamfara over meningitis outbreak

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

The federal government has commiserated with the Zamfara state government over the recent Cerebro Spinal Meningitis outbreak which killed over 340 people within the last two months in the state.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan’ali, who led the delegation during a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, at the Government House, Gusau, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was worried about the incident and condoled with the state government and the families of those who lost their loved ones.

He said adequate measures had been taken by the federal government, through the procurement of assorted drugs worth billion of Naira to Zamara free-of-charge, to “kick out the epidemic in the affected local government areas.”

Dan’ali said the federal government was committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens, and commended Zamfara for inviting peace talks with armed bandits and cattle rustlers “which ended the killings and incessant attacks on communities.

According to him, the federal government will continue to give the necessary logistics support to Zamfara and other states to ensure relative peace in the country.

Responding, Wakkala lauded the federal government’s concern for the state and pledged to complement all good policies and programmes of President Buhari’s administration that would have direct impact on Nigerians and the people of Zamfara.

He described the epidemic as “an act of God,” and called on Muslims and Christians in the state to supplicate to the Almighty God “and see the end of the epidemic.”

He also called on communities across the state to always avoid open defecation within their areas in order not to have conducive environments for re-occurrence of the disease and others.