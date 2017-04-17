FG committed to up scaling fi sh production – Lokpobiri

By John Oba Abuja

Th e federal government has reiterated commitment to up scaling fi sh production for self-suffi ciency and food security in the country. Th is according to Senator Heineken Lokpobiri will close the defi cit of the demand of fi sh both in Nigeria and to also meet the needs of some west African states who depend on Nigeria for fi sh product and some other grains.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information, Mrs Lere-Adams A, the Minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri affi rmed governments determination to drive the Nation’s economy with the Agriculture sector especially in Aquaculture, recently while launching the fi rst Premium Aquaculture harvesting of Tilapia fi sh in Nigeria at the Oyan Dam on the Ogun Osun River Basin site in Abeokuta.

Lokpobiri Said that agriculture is the biggest business in the world and therefore called on all Nigerians to embrace farming especially as civil servant since the civil service rules allows them to engage only in farming activities.

Th e Minister also confi rmed the increase in production from the 800 metric tons in 2015 to the current supply of 1.1 million metric tons thereby up scaling production to meet the defi cit of 2.1 million metric tons gap.

Th is increase was archived with the FG policy of backward integration of breeding fi sh locally thereby reducing importation to cut the pressure on the Forex. He encouraged others to invest in fi sh production and that the FG is ready to support such investors in any physical way to expand and succeed like Premium Aquaculture Limited. Earlier Lokokpibri paid a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo who was also a guest at the fi rst harvest ceremony. In his remarks, the former President commended the worthy contribution of Premium Aquaculture and said their commitment to fi sh production will be a catalyst for out growers, more so it will be a source of wealth creation and employment generation for our youths both in Ogun state and throughout the nation, the former president also said this will greatly achieve their zero hunger target by the year 2025 in Nigeria at the fi rst instance and Africa subsequently.

Also the Ogun state Governor Senator Ibukunle Amosun represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture promised to give all the necessary support to boost tilapia production in premium Aquaculture Limited.

Th e Managing Director of Premium Aquaculture Limited, Mr, Prakash Aildasani appreciated the peaceful investment environment in Ogun state, saying from this harvest launching which began in 2014 they intend to achieve the supply of between 10- 12 million fi ngerling to out growers, also they have been engaged in training programmes among interested aquaculture farmers, there by ensuring capacity development to up scale production.