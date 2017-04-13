FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17, 2017, as public holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd), who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, in a statement signed by the director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, “which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.”

Dambazau further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts to build “a strong and virile nation.”

“The Honourable Minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration,” the statement read in part.