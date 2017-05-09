FG dims workers’ hope on new minimum wage

Says no fund to pay salary arrears

Wabba lists fresh challenges

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

Hope of Nigerian workers getting the proposed N56, 000 minimum wage dimmed yesterday, as the federal government declared lack of financial capacity to even pay arrears owed workers on the current minimum wage of N18, 000.

The seeming helplessness is coming as the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, listed fresh challenges that must be tackled in bringing the proposed N56,000 minimum wage into reality.

The revelations came to the fore yesterday at the National Assembly after the first round of ongoing tripartite meeting between the executive, the leadership of the National Assembly and Labour over the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who was also at the meeting, listed fresh challenges to the new minimum wage.

Also briefing newsmen immediately after the meeting, Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed that the major obstacle confronting government is lack of sufficient funds to pay the arrears being owed workers on the current most minimum wage, not to talk of new one.

He said: “We are here to discuss issues relating to things that are meant for industrial disharmony in the public sector. As you are aware the labour federations have said the governors have not been treating them well.

“One of the cardinal issues of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is to give our workers decent jobs and we decided to discuss with them.

“It’s a tripartite negotiation. What we are doing here is tripartite plus because we have involved the National Assembly and when you do any such negotiations it is plus. We looked at the issues of salary arrears, promotion arrears, debt benefits, location expenses and transfer allowances, which overtime have accumulated and had ran into billions, and this is what are owed to federal public servants and we started the meeting today to find a solution.

“So, we make progress today and we have adjourned to reconvene tomorrow at 4pm; all sides are to go back and come back tomorrow with possible solution to the identified issues, which is that government doesn’t have enough fund for now to tackle the issues. So tomorrow we convey here and sort it out.”

In his own comments, the NLC President, said “we have discussed issues bothering on arrears of allowances which have accumulated for some time and running into billions, which they have not paid.

“Also, alongside is the issue of pension, particularly the issue of bonds and the fact that some of the contributions by workers have not been remitted for time. Those are some of the issues that we thought the National Assembly has led the process to bring all stakeholders on board and look at how these issues can be resolved in a win-win situation without allowing the industrial relation process to break up.”

He hinted that the challenges facing the demand for new minimum wage included the issue of amendment to laws, and budgetary provisions.

He said: “Those are the totality of issues we are actually working on, and it is a holistic process which you know that the processes require laws; they also require some budgetary provisions.”