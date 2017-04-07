FG files fresh charges against Dasuki

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

The federal government, yesterday re-arraigned the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd) before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven count charge.

In the charge sheet, the federal government in count one, alleged that Dasuki, on or before July 17, 2015, was in possession of prohibited firearms without license and by so doing had committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Firearm Act Cap F28, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Dasuki was accused of being in possession of 5 Tavor X95 Assault Rifles without requisite license. The offence is said to be punishable under Section 28 (1) (a) of Firearms Act.

The federal government also alleged in count two that Dasuki, in his residence at No. 13 John Khalifa street Asokoro Abuja, on or about July 17, 2015, was found in illegal possession of one (1) Macro Uzi Assault Rifle with serial number 60244 without request licence, an offence punishable under Section 28(1)(a) of the Firearms Act, Cap F28, LFN 2004.

He was said to be in illegal possession of one (1) Luger Rifle with serial number 033373 without licence, while in count four, he was accused of stealing contrary to Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under Section 390(5) of same Act.

Counts six and seven bordered on alleged money laundering offences to the tune of 190,000USD and N42million found in his residence.

According to count six, Dasuki, on or about 17th July 2015 at his Abuja residence, was found to be in unlawful possession of the sum of 40,000USD; N5million, and 20,000 pounds sterling.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty and the prosecution counsel, Oladipo Opeseyi, urged the court to allow the existed bail terms be applied having been arraigned before with the same charge number.

In his short ruling, Justice Mohammed subsequently adjourned to May 11, for hearing of the FG’s application for shielding of witnesses.