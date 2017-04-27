FG lauded for prompt completion of Abuja Airport runway

Stories by Ime Akpan Lagos

Th e managing director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has commended the Minister of State for Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika for the successful repair and delivery of the Abuja Airport runway. Speaking in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos, Akinkuotu described the completion of the facility as a “major confi dence booster for the air transport sector.” By delivering the rehabilitated runway ahead of schedule, Akinkuotu said the minister “is sending an unambiguous message to stakeholders and investors, both foreign and local that the Nigerian aviation sector is ready to do serious business.”

“To the travelling public, he is saying, trust government, we can deliver, we can do great things,” said Akinkuotu. He said Senator Sirika was “purposeful, determined and focused,” stressing, “that paid off and today the airlines, passengers and the entire industry are now enjoying the dividends.” Akinkuotu also expressed appreciation to the ministries of transportation and fi nance and the government of Kaduna State for their eff orts in making the project a success. “Th ey all showed uncommon leadership here.

Th ey rallied everyone behind them. In fact, Senator Sirika worked round the clock. He took nothing for granted. He was on the ground in Abuja and in Kaduna all the time. He has been exemplary. Th at’s why he succeeded,” he said. He noted that during the closure of Abuja Airport, Kaduna Airport recorded more than 3, 000 domestic fl ights.

He also stated that the presence of NAMA’s air traffi c controllers in suffi cient numbers and the upgrade of landing aids by the agency’s engineers contributed to on-time completion of the work. Capt. Akinkuotu also commended the technical and operational staff of the agency for ensuring that NAMA played a critical role in the smooth running of the Kaduna International Airport. “I must commend them for displaying such diligence. Th ey are well trained and motivated and it showed in their commendable performance. I will continue to build their capacity to enhance our air navigation service delivery,” he added