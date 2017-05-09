FG mulls commission for secondary schools

By Martin Paul

Abuja

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, yesterday assured stakeholders in the education sector of government’s readiness to establish National Commission for Secondary Education (NCSE).

Adamu, who gave the hint while receiving the management and students of Nigerian Tulip International College on courtesy visit, said the commission would regulate at that level of education in the country.

Describing it as part of the ongoing reforms in the education sector, Adamu added that while National Universities Commission (NUC) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) regulate and intervene in tertiary education, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), only intervene in primary and junior secondary schools, leaving out senior secondary level.

He recalled that there was that kind of Commission in charge of Secondary Education a long time ago, but was phased out, saying the current administration would revamped it as part of effort to build solid foundation for quality basic and tertiary education in the country.

The management of the College led by its Managing Director, Mr. Orhan Kertim, presented their students and 48 international medals won by them for Nigeria in the last one year session.

The Principal of the Nigerian Tulip International College, Nwuazu Omeje, in his remark said the core mandate of the College with branches in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Yobe and Kaduna, was to groom the students to greatness through provision of quality education and good moral upbringing.

He added the Tulip Colleges do not just pay attention to education alone but also the character of the children, saying one could not aspire to any reasonable position in the society without good character.

The Principal disclosed that one unique thing that Tulip Colleges has done was provision of scholarship to the brilliant but indigent students.