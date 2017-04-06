FG orders 2m doses of meningitis vaccine – Minister

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Minister of State for Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire, said the federal government has ordered two million doses of vaccine for the Type C meningitis that has reportedly killed over 300 persons in the country.

Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday in Abuja, the minister said government already got 500,000 doses of the vaccines through World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said another 826,000 doses of the vaccine donation from Europe were on the way to the country, stressing that as the situation goes on, government would be able to determine whether to increase the number of order or not.

The minister told journalists that procuring the vaccines was expensive as they cannot be ordered off the shelve because of their short life span.

“The vaccines are extremely expensive to make ‎and if you acquire and store and you don’t use, it might expire and is bad business. So companies make the vaccines on request and on demand and they store just as much as they calculate will be used. So, the Type C was not very much in demand, but right now this present epidemic has led to a big demand.

“To allay the fears of Nigerians about the response of the ministry, there has been a very robust response of ‎the ministry and the concerned state governments along with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agencies, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and other partners. What has caused this problem to be peculiar is that it is caused by a total different strand of the Meningitis germ called Type C”.