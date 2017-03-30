By David Agba Abuja

Th e federal government yesterday announced pricing of its $500 million notes under its $1.5 billion Global Medium Term Note programme to be consolidated and will form a single series with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s existing $1,000,000,000 notes due 2032. A statement from the Ministry of Finance said that it has priced its off ering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes (the “Notes”) at a yield of 7.5% under its $1.5 billion (increased from $1 billion) Global Medium Term Note Programme, which will be consolidated and form a single series with its existing $1,000,000,000 7.875 per cent.

Th e Notes due 2032 were issued on 16 February 2017 (the “Original Notes”). Th e terms and conditions of the Notes will be identical to those of the Original Notes, paying a coupon of 7.875% per annum, maturing on 16 February 2032 and repayable by way of bullet repayment of the principal together with the Original Notes. As with the Original Notes, the Republic intends to use the proceeds of the Notes to fund capital expenditures in the 2016 budget.

Th e successful pricing, which is priced 37.5bps inside the original coupon rate, demonstrates continued strong market appetite for Nigerian securities. Th is, despite continued volatility in emerging and frontier markets and shows confi dence by the international investment community in Nigeria’s economic reform agenda. When issued, the Notes will be admitted alongside the Original Notes to the offi cial list of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s regulated market. Th e Republic may apply for the Notes to be eligible for trading or listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Financial Markets Dealers Quotations Over-the-Counter Securities Exchange.

Pricing of the Notes comes shortly after Nigeria launched its National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020 on 7 March 2017. Th e plan focuses on policy objectives in fi ve core areas; macroeconomic policy, economic diversifi cation and growth drivers, competitiveness, social inclusion and jobs, and governance and other enablers. Key targets of the NERGP include reaching singledigit infl ation, further growth in the agricultural sector, reducing unemployment, increasing operational energy capacity and domestic refi ning capacity, improving transportation infrastructure and stabilising the exchange rate, with an emphasis on implementation, monitoring and evaluation of these economic goals. Commenting following the successful pricing, the Honorable Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun said: “Th e proceeds from this additional note issuance will go towards funding capital projects in the 2016 budget. Infrastructure spending is at the heart of our National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which was released earlier this month and guides how we will deliver the urgent reform our economy needs between now and 2020.

Resetting the Nigerian economy is essential in order for us to deliver sustainable long term growth.” Commenting on the Notes’ pricing, the DMO Director General, Dr Abraham Nwankwo said: “Following the success of our US$1 billion note issuance in February, Nigeria is delighted to have increased our 2017 Eurobond programme to US$1.5 billion and to have secured the additional US$500 million. Nigeria was keen to take advantage of favorable market conditions and investor appetite for Nigerian debt to complete our foreign borrowing programme for the 2016 budget and deliver further funds for vital capital projects.” Citi, and Standard Chartered acted as Joint Lead Managers and Stanbic IBTC, as Financial Advisers on this Issue.