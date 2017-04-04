FG re-arraigns El- Zakzaky’s CSO, 2 others

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The federal government yesterday re-arraigned Haruna Abbas, the Chief Security Officer to Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and two others before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Those earlier arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja before Justice Adeniyi Ademola, were Haruna Abbas, Ibrahim Musa and Adam Suleiman.

The defendants were arraigned on an amended 8-count criminal charge for allegedly supporting terrorism between 2009 and 2013, by sending people for terrorist training in Iran.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 4, of the Terrorist Prevention Act 2013.

At the commencement of hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Chike Nnenna, informed the court that the matter was starting afresh as the charge was dated November 5, 2014.

She urged the court to accept the charge and allow same be read to the defendants to enable them take their plea.

When the charge was read, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel made an oral application that Ibrahim Musa (the 2nd defendant) who is still in the custody of the State Security Service be remanded in prison.

The counsel to Mr. Abbas, Aliyu Musa, informed the court that he wished to make an oral application on the health condition of the defendant.

Justice Chikere, however, refused the oral application made by Musa and told him to file a motion which will be heard on the next adjourned date.

The judge adjourned the case till May 11 for hearing of the motion and ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.

The three persons, being prosecuted, are separate from the scores of members of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who were arrested after the December 2015 attack that saw soldiers kill,

Their leader, Mr. El-Zakzaky, has been held in prison without trial since then despite a court order and calls for his release by local and international rights groups.