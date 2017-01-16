FG re-launches cocoa producing revitalisation

Share This





















Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has inaugurated the committee on the re-launched of the cocoa programme in Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria moves from her current position of number seven (7) in the world of cocoa production to the number one position.

The Minister who threw this challenge while inaugurating the committee on the re-launch of the cocoa programme in Nigeria in Abuja last Thursday, said that it is a shame that Nigeria that was a major producer of cocoa in the world has gone down to number seven.

“It is a shame that we move down to number six or seven in the world, that is absolutely unacceptable, there is no point complaining, we have to do something to get back to number one. That is why we are here, you will help us achieve this. We can do it and we will do it. About 26 states can grow cocoa in Nigeria and we need to push it and get back to where we were before, create job for the youth, there is no reason why Cote’D’lvoire should be ahead of us, so bring your recommendations, we will find resources to make it happen, we will educate this farmers why we need to get our position back. So don’t hesitate to tell us what we need to do and let the famers take control. We will try to persuade our state government to participate

He said the committee will seek the convenience of the president while inviting all stakeholders and organize materials to be used for the launch and the expansion of the cocoa production.

He asked the committee to involve all persons and farmers that produce cocoa in the country, adding that as they proceed in the task, they should remember the country’s past mistakes in the oil and gas sector where the country misused the opportunity to create jobs and wealth for the citizens.

The committee which will be chaired by the Director Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Peter Aikpokpodion is made up of some Directors of the ministry, President and Secretary Farmers Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) and the Director Planning and Policy Co-ordination of the ministry to serve as member and secretary.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Peter Aikpokpodion responding on behalf of the other members thanked the government for giving them the opportunity to serve and promise to deliver on the task given to them.

The re-launch will take place in Ondo state on Saturday March 4, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...