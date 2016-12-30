FG recovers 40 SUVs, others from ex-Perm Sec

Share This





















As electronic assets declaration begins in 2017

By Bode Oagoke

Abuja

The federal government has announced the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly ‘appropriated’ the official vehicles to himself while in office.

It was also revealed that the strict enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has largely reduced diversion of government funds to secret accounts.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption strategy of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The statement said government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption, contrary to the misconception in certain circles that government is fighting corruption without a strategy. He said it was not just fixated on only prosecution, but in taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.

According to him, other measures to strengthen the anti-corruption fight include the establishment of Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, Asset Tracing Committee, Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.

Mohammed, however, announced plan by the government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau, to commence trial run of electronic asset declaration starting in 2017.

He said the new method would facilitate compliance and enhance search and retrieval of data on the assets of public officers.

In addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption is working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators.

“Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically if possible, as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends.

“The data will indicate trends in corruption and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now,” he said.

The minister explained that the Presidential Committee on Assets Recovery will meet regularly to collate reports from key law enforcement agencies on government’s anti-corruption effort.

He said the committee would share information, intelligence and review challenges faced in anti-corruption efforts and give directives on the way forward.

He also added that the Asset Register has made the looting of government’s physical assets, notably vehicles, very difficult by political appointees, senior and middle level officers.

He said the recent approval of Whistle Blower policy was designed to further enhance government’s effort to recover looted funds.

”People who give credible and useful information to government that leads to recovery of stolen public assets will be rewarded with between 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent of the recovered fund. Government will keep the identity of the whistle blower absolutely confidential,” he said.

Mohammed said government is finalizing the constitution of an Asset Tracing Team to work with internationally reputably bodies to trace and recover public assets in private hands.

”In this regard, government will also escalate the use of non-conviction-based asset recovery methods to boost revenue and diminish corruption and the perception that crime pays or criminals can keep their loot,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the administration is collaborating with Nigerians in Diaspora and international civil society organisations in the campaign for the return of Nigeria’s looted assets.

